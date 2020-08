SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - In response to a call for help, 35 firefighters from various Utah fire agencies will be deployed to California to support firefighting efforts there.

The firefighters will reportedly stage and deploy from the Maverick Center at 3200 S.outh Decker Lake Dr. inWest Valley City, at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.