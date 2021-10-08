Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to seafood distributor in Colorado

(ABC4) – A salmonella outbreak that spread throughout 14 states has been linked to seafood sold in Colorado the CDC says.

On Oct. 8, Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado recalled various types of seafood processed at their facility.

During their investigation, the CDC interviewed people who had gotten sick and found that most of them ate seafood in the form of sushi or cooked.

Investigators determined that most of the seafood supplied to the restaurants and grocery stores that the sick people ate or shopped at came from Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado.

Upon inspection, the FDA found salmonella in the Denver, Colorado facility.

Majority of the outbreak affected residents of Colorado or people who reported travel to Colorado before they contracted the illness.

There were only two illnesses that occurred amongst people who did not live in nor travel to the state.

The outbreak sickened 102 people and left 19 of those people hospitalized.

The CDC is advising anyone who purchased raw, fresh seafood from seafood counters at Albertsons, Safeway, or Sprouts in Colorado to not eat it and return it to the store for a full refund.