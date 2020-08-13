Multiple shots fired overnight in Salt Lake neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Last night at around 12:30 a.m. police heard multiple shots near 277 South Montgomery Street in Salt Lake City.

Officers started to investigate and found 9 millimeter casings.

The officers reported they talked to people in the area who pointed them to a car. Juveniles left the car and ran into the laundry room at an apartment complex.

The suspects left the laundry room before police arrived. Officers found the gun and impounded the car.

Police think it could be gang-related, there is no property damage and no one was injured.