Multiple shots fired in Taylorsville prompt police investigation

News

by: Mercy Owusu

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating multiple shots fired in a drive-by shooting in Taylorsville Tuesday.

The Unified Police Department says the incident happened near 4750 South Chantelle Drive. A neighbor reportedly called and told police that they heard about 10 to 20 shots fired at the home.

A vehicle was heard speeding off but police say they do not have a vehicle description yet.

When police arrived on scene, they found evidence that the house had been hit several times. There were however no injuries or any other damages reported.

Forensic crews are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

