Multiple semi-trucks blow over on I-80 causing traffic delays

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple semi-trucks have overturned on Highway I-80 after windy conditions caused them to completely blow over on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says about four or five trucks have been affected, with minor injuries reported. No details have been released on the drivers or the type of injuries sustained.

One semi-truck has completely blocked the road at Milepost 79, with westbound traffic stopped at Milepost 99.

A high wind warning watch has been issued for many parts of Utah, with winds speeds ranging anywhere from 30-70 mph on Monday. These gusty conditions can bring additional road hazards when driving at high speeds.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Lane restrictions are in place on the eastbound side of Highway I-80. UHP officials say drivers in the area should expect travel delays.

One lane has been reopened on WB I-80 about two miles east of Skull Valley near Milepost 79. Authorities say high-profile vehicles are still prohibited on I-80 between Wendover and Lake Point due to high winds.

