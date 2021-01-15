Multiple schools in Davis School District enter soft closure due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple schools in the Davis School District will be entering a soft closure due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Bountiful, Farmington, Layton, and Viewmont high schools went into soft closure Friday after reaching a threshold of confirmed COVID-19 cases that moves students from in-person instruction to remote learning, according to a press release.

School District officials say students will return to school for in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 25.

Classes will not be held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and district professional development day on Jan. 18 and 19 respectively, district officials said in a press release.

Normally, the district says they would conduct a “Test-to-Stay” effort in which it would attempt to keep the school open by testing students for the virus. If the schools reached 80 percent participation in that testing, in-class instruction would continue.

However, since testing would only provide students an opportunity to be back in school for two days of in-person instruction next week and because Fridays are remote-learning days, district officials decided that the schools stick to a remote learning structure.