Multiple people in custody after a robbery in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – A robbery in Taylorsville lead police on a chase this morning.

It started near a 7/11 at 4100 South and Redwood Road. Officers spotted a man punching a window of a car and then stealing a bottle of liquor and backpack.

Police followed the man and tried to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped and multiple people got out at the Riverbend Apartment Complex. One man ran from police and was later taken into custody.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: