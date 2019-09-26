Multiple people in custody after a robbery in Taylorsville

by: CURTIS BOOKER, Josh Atkins

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – A robbery in Taylorsville lead police on a chase this morning.

It started near a 7/11 at 4100 South and Redwood Road. Officers spotted a man punching a window of a car and then stealing a bottle of liquor and backpack.

Police followed the man and tried to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped and multiple people got out at the Riverbend Apartment Complex. One man ran from police and was later taken into custody.

