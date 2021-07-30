Multiple finger amputations and crushings lead to recall of portable generators

(ABC4) – After eight cases of finger amputations and crushing’s, Generac has recalled two different models of portable generators due to safety concerns.

The company has issued a recall on Generac and DR 6500 and 8000-watt generators, stating that an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.

The recall was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, noting that about 321,000 units would be subject to a free repair.

As a remedy, consumers are advised to stop using the generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted and secured. A free repair kit is also available upon contact with Generac.

The generators have been sold at home improvement and hardware stores such as Ace, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and on Amazon as well.

More information on the recall is available here.