Multiple ejected, 2 killed after crash in Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a vehicle crash Wednesday.

Troopers from Nevada Highway Patrol say they responded to a serious injury crash on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 365 in Elko County about 13 miles east of Wells.

The crash reportedly involved a sport utility vehicle that overturned and had come to rest in the center median of the Interstate.

A preliminary investigation determined that a silver 2000 Ford Excursion SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, towards Wells, in the leftmost westbound travel lane. Troopers say the right rear tire tread separated from the sidewall of the tire and the Excursion traveled off the left side of the road, into the center median.

The vehicle overturned in the median and multiple occupants were ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the center median of Interstate 80 facing south, according to troopers.

The two passengers that were ejected from the vehicle succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were identified as 49-year-old Maria Taide Munoz and 80-year-old Maria Gonzalez, both of West Wendover, Nevada.

Two juveniles were reportedly flown from the scene with serious injuries. The remaining occupants of the vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears that only one occupant in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The investigation is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Wells District.