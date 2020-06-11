Multiple cars burned after wildfire erupts in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Washington County that has burned multiple cars.
The fire is estimated to have burned 5.5 acres and has been dubbed the Pecan fire, according to officials. The fire has reportedly burned into a salvage yard and is producing a highly visible black column of smoke because 20 cars are on fire.
Fire officials say the fire was caused when an individual using a welder sparked the wildfire in the grass that was “extremely” dry. The fire is 80% contained.
