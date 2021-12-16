Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 blocks traffic in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield on Thursday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened along I-15 northbound near the 650 N exit.

UHP says two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles are involved in the incident. Minor injuries have been reported. No identities are being released at this time.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

The cause of the crash has not been released. The westbound lane of 650 N is currently closed due to one passenger vehicle blocking the lane. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The estimated cleanup time is 12:30 p.m., but that could change.

Avoid the area of 650 N and I-15. The I-15 on and off ramps are closed due to an accident. The @HAFB West Gate is also temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/vIfF0RG8VO — Clearfield PD, Utah (@ClearfieldPD) December 16, 2021

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.