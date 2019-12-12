Multi day storm event—wet weather to stay through weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A very wet weather system targeted Northern Utah, with an active pattern settling in for the next several days. This first wave of the storm will continue to allow rain to fill in throughout Wasatch Front Valleys. The exception to this is Ogden to Logan, where pools of cold air have allowed for mixed precipitation and/or snow to fall.

These soggy conditions are linked to an atmospheric river that extends far into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. The moisture moved to the Pacific NW, and then started to stream into Utah. This storm will impact Utah in two different ways. This first wave will last through Friday morning. We have warmer air that supports this valley rain throughout the day, with some areas seeing a wintry mix of rain and snow. The atmospheric river supports and abundance of rain with totals expected anywhere between a half an inch to over in inch along the Wasatch Front. We have a “Winter Storm Warning” in place through Saturday for our Northern Mountains. Mountain travel could be very difficult to impossible, beginning with the morning commute. All mountain routes will be affected, including Logan Summit and Sardine Canyon. By the evening commute, snow will have moved further south and more mountain routes will be affected, including Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon, Highway 40 near Daniels Summit, and Highway 6 near Soldier Summit. Mountain snow will continue consistently through late Saturday.

The first wave of the storm wraps up Friday morning with precipitation dwindling and becoming more isolated. There is an expected break in activity late Friday morning through the afternoon. Colder air will be in place by Friday night, when the second wave amps up and hits Northern Utah. Rain will change to snow Friday night through Saturday morning and all parts of Northern Utah can expect accumulating snow. The mountains will continue to see heavy accumulations, and by Saturday night, snow will gradually end in the north and precipitation will weaken and move south.

Southern Utah doesn’t deal with storm much. There is a slight chance a few rain showers will be around Sunday for the South, with a very slight chance of a few lingering lake effect flurries Sunday morning.

A prolonged atmospheric river event means plenty of wet weather for the area impacted, but also, clean air on the other side! Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for storm updates as this system continues to move through our state.