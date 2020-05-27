Multi-city firework show planned to honor those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four South Salt Lake County cities are coming together to honor all individuals who have been on the front lines dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say Draper, Herriman, Riverton, and South Jordan cities will host the Frontline Salute, a multi-city firework show, on Saturday, May 30 at 10 p.m.

The firework show will come from four locations, one in each city, and will be synchronized with an audio soundtrack playing on several local iHeart Radio stations, including 97.1 ZHT, My 99.5, 94.1 KODJ, Rock 106.7 and Easy 99.1, according to organizers.

“We are so excited to be hosting this firework show to salute all who have been on the front lines during COVID-19,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “Due to the pandemic, one of our scheduled firework shows couldn’t go on as usual; however, after brainstorming with the fireworks company and our great city staff, we presented this idea instead. I’m thrilled that we were able to bring this firework show to fruition with our surrounding cities and sponsors. We think it’s incredibly appropriate to recognize all who have worked so hard to combat the virus and the efforts of all our residents to stop the spread.”

Residents from all four cities and the greater South Salt Lake County area are encouraged to stay home and look up into the night sky to view the show. Social distancing and group guidelines should be followed where possible, according to organizers.

Organizers are discouraging all gatherings outside of individual households. They say the size of the fireworks will allow a substantial majority of residents of the four cities and neighboring areas to see the show from their homes and neighborhoods.

Additional sponsors of the Frontline Salute include iHeart Radio, Mason Homes, Mountain Valley Clinic, Nitch, and Viking Automotive. The firework show will be provided by Firestorm Pyrotechnics, Inc, according to organizers.

