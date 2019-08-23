Mudslide concerns as result of burning Goose Point Fire

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – As officials continue to monitor the Goose Point Fire in Utah County, there’s the potential concern of future mudslides for homeowners at the bottom of West Mountain.

Since sparking on Wednesday, flames have scorched 8,908 acres of land. Per an update at 5:25 p.m. Friday, the fire was 90% contained.

In the days ahead, the Bureau of Land Management in partnership with the State of Utah will work to access the potential of mudslides if there are major upcoming storms.

“We do have a lot of areas that are volatile because of the soil type,” said Sarah Flinders, Acting District Ranger of the U.S. Forest Service. “Right now, those are flashy fuels and I have not heard of any worry for overland movement.”

“With any fire, there’s the potential of debris flow and flash flooding if there’s a slope where a fire’s burned,” said Hannah Cowan with Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM encourages homeowners in this area to be aware.

