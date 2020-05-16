PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – When the accident happened, everyone thought the injuries to an elderly couple were serious but not life threatening, now one has a passed away, and the other’s condition has deteriorated.
A press release from the Department of Public Safety statet, A driver in a Lincoln sedan turned southbound on I-15 from 800 South in Payson. The car drifted left, then swerved back right, then hard left, the car was hit directly on the driver side by a pickup pulling a flatbed. The impact spun the car where it was hit by a minivan during the spin.
The minivan impact hooked the two together, then the vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of he road.
John C. Evans, age 74 of Mt. Pleasant, died of his injuries that night a little after 7pm on May 14th, 2020.
