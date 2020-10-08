Ms. Lehi Lindsey Larsen’s Social Impact Initiative

Miss Lehi 2019 and 2020 Lindsey Larsen was in studio with us to share her social impact initiative “Move To Change: Strengthening Individuals and Communities Through Dance and Movement”. Lindsey tells us that there are obvious health benefits of dance such as improving physical health, expressing emotions, inspiring creativity, mitigating isolation, and promoting inclusiveness. When we strengthen these aspects of well-being in an individual, we strengthen the well-being of a community!

Lindsey goes on to explain what a Social Impact Initiative is in the Miss America Organization as a way to advocate or educate the community on something each candidate has a realpassion for.

She tells us about her initial personal experiences that ignited the passion to bring dance to children with special needs. These include an experience as an 11 year old girl, an experience in high school, and currently as a student at the University of Utah majoring in ballet performance and teaching. She shares how the Move To Change program is helping students with special needs feel connected and empowered. In the midst of educating students in elementary schools with “brain breaks” was the onset of COVID-19. Lindsey got innovate and found ways to reach students. This led to the development of connecting with students through creating digital content that could be accessed on social media platforms.

Hear all about her program in two high schools, and how she is working with educators in those schools to provide the opportunity for students with special needs to earn a varsity letter in dance!

We get the details of a new partnership powered by Select Health called B3: Brain, Body, Boost program for 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students that helps teachers, students, and parents live the healthiest lives possible through participation. Her dance and movement videos will be available in this program. B3 is a free curriculum that focuses on student wellness and health education, perfect for public schools, charter schools, and private schools as it conforms to health education strands set by the Utah State Board of Education.Teachers can earn free school supplies for completing tasks.

Activities can be completed by students at home and at school.When students create good health habits, that will strengthen their overall physical, emotional and social well-being. When an individual is healthier in those ways, the health of the community is also strengthened. If viewers are interested in starting an adaptive dance program in their high school, they can connect with Lindsey, and they will find a link to the B3 program. @misslehi.ut