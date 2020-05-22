FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – Lagoon announced they will open on Saturday. To follow CDC guidelines as much as possible, there are some rules the amusement park wants you to be aware of in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Lagoon Facebook post stated:

“We are pleased to announce that Lagoon has received authorization from our friends at the Davis County Health Department and community leaders to open the Park this weekend, beginning Saturday, May 23rd at 10:00 a.m. We ask that guests try to avoid coming right at opening to forestall delays. Guests are required to have a face covering (mask) for entry.“

Courtesy Lagoon

In addition, Lagoon’s Facebook explains measures the park is taking to ensure social distancing:

” To maintain social distancing, avoid crowding at the Park entrance, and achieve capacity limitations, an online reservation system has been implemented. Guests purchasing a Single Day Passport and our season passholders will be required to make a reservation online for Park admission. Tickets may be purchased online at the same time the reservation is made. This will speed and simplify the process of entering and obtaining a wristband that will be used to confirm authorization for Park privileges. Reservations are available now online for one week out. For more information, and to make a reservation, please see our actual Reservation Page on Lagoon’s website.“

“Lagoon will have our Season Pass Photo Area, located near the entrance to the Park, available to provide season passport identification cards today, Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday from 11:00 until 8:00 p.m., and beginning Monday, every day during the Park’s regular season from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.“

Lagoon supports and encourages the download and use of the Utah Healthy Together App.

Visitors to Lagoon should be aware of the following measures and guidelines that the park is taking to maintain safety:

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit Lagoon’s website.

