Mountain Lion warning, sighting in Sandy, public safety notice issued

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A public safety notice via Facebook from Sandy City, A mountain lion has been seen in Brandon Park in the early morning hours (4:30 a.m.) this week.

Brandon Park is. a gully/wildland area that runs North/South between Wasatch Blvd and 11400 S. at about 1900-2000 E.

Several reports of a mountain lion in the Bell Canyon Park just a little further to the West. According to a release from Sandy City Animal Services, it is probably the same cougar.

The Division of Wildlife resources and Sandy Services Officers are aware of the situation and will remove the animal when it is located..

If you see a mountain lion or other wild animal, do not approach it. Call dispatch at 801-799-3000 so proper action can be taken.