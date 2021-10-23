Mountain biker and hiker injured in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- Two separate, yet simultaneous incidents on Thursday kept Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (GCSAR) very busy.

The first incident involved a mountain biker who was injured on the Porcupine Rim Trail in the Sand Flats Recreation Area in Moab. The biking accident occurred in a remote location roughly nine miles into the trail.

Authorities say an Ohio woman was injured while attempting an obstacle called “The Diving Board.” Grand County EMS personnel hiked about four miles up the single-track from Highway 128 to access the injured woman as quickly as possible.

Images Courtesy Grand County EMS

Images Courtesy Grand County EMS

The GCSAR crew drove specially-outfitted UTVs along the trailhead on Sand Flats Road and assisted EMS crews with the injured biker. The operation took nearly seven hours and was completed by 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the GCSAR has been called to the same location where the injured biker was on a number of occasions.

About two hours into the Porcupine Rim incident, a 911 caller reported a hiker being injured after falling 30 feet near Highway 128, approximately 26 miles upriver from Highway 191.

Rescue crews discovered a 65-year-old man with significant injuries after tumbling down a steep slope above the road. The man was treated by Grand County EMS and lowered to the highway with a safety belay.

Other than the two injured parties, there were no reports of injuries or deaths on Thursday. These rescues brought GCSAR’s total number of rescues to 116 for 2021. In October alone, there have been 15 rescue incidents so far.