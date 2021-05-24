Motorized routes in place at Canyon Rims

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – World explorers can expand their journey to new heights and especially exciting routes when travelling in the Beehive State.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, officials have completed their Canyon Rims Travel Management Area Environmental Assessment. So what does this mean? Well, it means eager adventurers are now welcome to recreate out with their motorized vehicles into the Canyon Rims area.

“This decision will not create new routes but will improve experiences for visitors while protecting natural and cultural resources. We appreciate the public’s input and involvement throughout this process,” shares Moab Field Manager Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt.

BLM tells ABC4, officials will provide for motorized recreation opportunities in 90,954 acres of the Canyon Rims area while protecting important resources. This vast red rock desert is located in northern San Juan County, Utah encompassing two distinct areas: the western portion of the Canyon Rims Special Recreation Management Area and the Shafer Basin area south of Dead Horse Point State Park.

“The Canyon Rims Travel Management Plan will provide certainty to motorized recreators within this world-class scenic area in southeast Utah’s red rock country,” adds Gaddis-Wyatt.

Officials say “as a result of public comment, an additional five miles of the route were removed from the chosen alternative in the decision record, resulting in 226.6 miles of route open to off-highway vehicle use.”

According to BLM, the decision record for the travel management plan does not include any designations for non-off-highway vehicle use of the routes, does not authorize any new surface disturbing activities, or addresses new route proposals.

“Routes closed that were closed by the chosen alternative in the decision record were closed to off-highway vehicle use if the route no longer exists, is being reclaimed by natural processes, lacks connectivity or purpose, is redundant with another route, or if off-highway vehicle use may negatively impact sensitive cultural, riparian, and biologic resources,” they share.