BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The victim of a mountain rescue that occurred on May 21 is expected to make a quick recovery.

According to South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA), officials with Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department, Davis County Search and Rescue, and Intermountain Life Flight came out to help in the rescue that occurred at Bountiful’s famous hiking spot, the Bountiful “B.”

SDMFSA notes that a motorcyclist fell 30 feet off of the cliff of the skyline near the B. The patient has since been transported to the hospital.

Remember, take caution when hiking up to the B, as the terrain is especially rugged and steep.