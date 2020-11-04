Motorcyclist killed in multiple car crash in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Mapleton Monday.
Police say the crash happened at 3 p.m. just south of 800 North SR 89 intersection.
According to initial reports from police, a southbound passenger vehicle crossed over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane. The southbound vehicle collided with two northbound vehicles and a northbound motorcycle.
Two people were transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital. But the driver of the motorcycle sadly succumbed to his injuries from the crash.
Roads were closed for hours after the crash. Police say the name of the victim will not be released until family members have been notified.
