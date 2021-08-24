Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle Utah County crash

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-15 late Monday night. This is the second deadly crash that happened on I-15 in Utah County, with a semi-truck driver dying in a crash earlier in the evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to a four-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lindon near N 2000 W at milepost 275. Among those vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed, according to UHP. Details of the crash, as well as the identity of the motorcyclist, have not yet been released.

While investigating the crash, UHP closed a portion of I-15 for several hours. You can see some of the traffic delays caused by the closure in the video player below.

