Motorcyclist killed after skidding into oncoming traffic near Torrey, Utah

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TORREY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist was killed after skidding into oncoming traffic near Torrey, Utah Tuesday.

Troopers say at about 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th, the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in a large group on SR-24 near MM 73.

There was tire debris in the road and the front two motorcycles slowed down to avoid the debris. Troopers say the driver of the Harley Davidson slowed to avoid the front two motorcyclists but left his lane and went into oncoming traffic.

During the braking skid of the motorcycle, he reportedly lost control and was struck by a car traveling northbound. The driver of the motorcycle was killed on impact, according to troopers.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story