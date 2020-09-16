Motorcyclist killed after skidding into oncoming traffic near Torrey, Utah

TORREY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist was killed after skidding into oncoming traffic near Torrey, Utah Tuesday.

Troopers say at about 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th, the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in a large group on SR-24 near MM 73.

There was tire debris in the road and the front two motorcycles slowed down to avoid the debris. Troopers say the driver of the Harley Davidson slowed to avoid the front two motorcyclists but left his lane and went into oncoming traffic.

During the braking skid of the motorcycle, he reportedly lost control and was struck by a car traveling northbound. The driver of the motorcycle was killed on impact, according to troopers.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.