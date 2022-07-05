DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down roads along I-15 early Tuesday morning in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says a 23-year-old man has died although his identity has not been released. They say he is likely from Salt Lake City.

Authorities say speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.

UHP says the crash happened as the motorcyclist was getting onto the I-15 from the US-89 northbound on-ramp. He somehow lost control and veered to the right before hitting a barrier. The collision caused the motorcyclist to overturn into traffic where he was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

Troopers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash shut down northbound lanes along I-15 at the Salt Lake and Davis County lines, but all roads have now been reopened early Tuesday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the case and continue to urge drivers to slow down, especially when driving on highways.