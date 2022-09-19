ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning.

Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on 1900 West while the Subaru was traveling northbound. The crash occurred when the Subaru was making a left hand turn onto 4800 South heading westbound and the two collided.

The driver was the Subaru was treated and released with only minor injuries. The motorcyclist was transported by medical officials to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru is currently talking with police and an investigation is ongoing.