Motorcyclist dead after crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist was killed while merging into traffic on I- 2-15 Friday night.
Lanes and the on-ramp were closed after the crash near northbound I-215 W at 4700 South in Taylorsville, according to officials.
The freeway remained closed for several hours and officials investigated and worked to clear the crash.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
