LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was confirmed dead after he was involved in an accident with a car in Lindon, Utah on Wednesday, April 26.

The accident reportedly happened near State Street and 700 North just before 7:30 p.m., Lindon City Police Department Chief Mike Brower told ABC4.

According to Brower, the motorcyclist, 18, collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection and died from his injuries as a result of the collision. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been made public at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and the driver of the car is reportedly cooperating with the police. Chief Brower said initial information shows speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.