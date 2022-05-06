UTAH (ABC4) – With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better time to consider the holiday deals and freebies that will be offered to all mothers this year on May 8.

To make things simple, ChewBoom compiled a list of all the restaurants and franchises offering special deals this Mother’s Day:

From May 6 through May 8, 7-Eleven will be offering any whole pizza for just $4 when you order through the 7Rewards loyalty program or the 7NOW delivery app.

Auntie Anne’s pretzel chain is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free special from May 6 through May 8 for Pretzel Perks members only.

National ice cream chain, Baskin Robbins, is excited to showcase two new treats on May 8: A breakfast in bed ice cream and tall stack cake.

On Mother’s Day, May 8, California Pizza Kitchen is offering heart shaped pizzas for dine-in customers.

When pre-ordered for Mother’s Day weekend, you can treat mom to Cracker Barrel’s All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket along with a special $10 digital bonus card that Mom can use in-store or online.

Moms will receive a free cup of frozen yogurt at TCBY on May 8.

This Mother’s Day, get $2 off of any Wendy’s breakfast combo when you order through restaurant’s mobile app.