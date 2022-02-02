ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Three-year-old Faith is healthier now, but just a couple of months ago she was in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

“This virus doesn’t care who you are, it doesn’t care your age, it doesn’t care anything about you, it can take its toll on anyone it wants to,” says her mother, Tiffanie Porter.

Porter says she and her husband are fully vaccinated.

“My husband and I were first exposed to it and we thought she would have it and she was sick for a day or so and that was it,” she says.

Then December came and the Porter’s were exposed again.

“It really actually changed our lives, it was horrible.”

Porter says Faith was hospitalized twice after contracting COVID-19.

“We were dealing with temperatures of 104 on average, it spiked up to 106, the second time is when they saw that she had COVID in her lungs. It is really scary when you’re told time and time again, that little kids aren’t going to get really sick and that’s obviously not the scary part, but when they get sick, that’s the scary part,” says Porter.

Faith lives up to her name. Porter says she had her at 38 and lost a baby before her.

“She really is my little miracle child and I would do anything to protect her and we tried to protect her as much as we could,” she says.

The Porter’s say they want people to take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

“Whether you believe in masks, social distancing, or vaccinations, that’s up to you, but let’s do our part to keep our kids safe,” says Porter.

As the FDA is working on approving vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old, Porter says she and her husband are considering it for Faith, in hopes to prevent another hospitalization.