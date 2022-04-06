LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Jacksons are mourning the loss of their daughter, Trisha, a mother of four who died by suicide last month.

“I don’t know what to say, she would never have done that before, COVID has just been so stressful for everyone and for her, I don’t understand,” says Tina Jackson of La Verkin.

Jackson says before the COVID-19 pandemic, Trisha was a happy person.

“She was happy, a very very happy woman, she did lots of yoga, Zumba, she treated everyone like they were very important to her, she never thought about herself, everything for the kids,” she says.

That is until Jackson says, Trisha had lingering side effects related to COVID-19.

“She started feeling different, like she lost her sense of smell, her sense of taste, and then as the days went by she said her brain was foggy and she started to panic, because it wasn’t coming back,” she says.

According to a study from the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

The study states there were constraints on people’s ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities.

“Connecting into resources and treatment opportunities is critical, most of the healthcare systems including Intermountain have long COVID clinics and also through caring connections there are COVID recovery support and COVID grief support groups available,” says Kim Myers, of the Behavioral Health Clinical Program with Intermountain Healthcare.

Southwest Utah Behavioral Health also offers anonymous online mental health screening and offers a mobile crisis outreach team operating 24/7.

“So you access those through the statewide crisis line, and they can dispatch teams of a clinician, mental health clinician and somebody in recovery or a case manager who can come out and support you right in your community,” says Myers.

“I just want people not to give up… don’t give up hope,” says Jackson.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the number for the 24/7 crisis line is 1-800-273-8255.

For crisis support in Southwest Utah, click here.