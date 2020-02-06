Mother of two missing Idaho children abandoned storage unit with their belongings inside

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) – New surveillance video and information from an Idaho storage company shows the mother of two missing children abandon a storage unit full of their clothes, sporting equipment, and pictures before she left town and went to Hawaii with her new husband.

According to ABC4’s content partner, East Idaho News, managers of Self Storage Plus in Rexburg decided to release their surveillance video of Lori Daybell’s visits to her storage unit between October 1st and November 24th in hopes of helping investigators with their timeline.

Two of Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September. The complicated and bizarre case involves more than a dozen characters, multiple recent deaths, and a timeline that dates back years.

Authorities said Daybell and her new husband have been uncooperative with the investigation and even misled them on the whereabouts of her children.

Employees with Self Storage Plus told East Idaho News Daybell signed up for a storage unit rental on October 1st. Their surveillance footage shows she and another man, who appeared to be her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, visited the unit a total of 10 times until November 24th. She only came to the business once by herself, which was the day she signed her rental contract.

Between October 6th and 26th, a man presumed to be Cox visited the storage alone five times. Cameras showed him dropping off a variety of items including gun cases. On October 28th, two men were seen moving bikes into the unit.

The last time anyone visited the unit was on November 24th. Three days later, Rexburg Police served a search warrant on Daybell’s townhouse and storage unit. The warrant called for officers to seize any evidence that JJ Vallow was “residing at any of these residences and/or evidence of foul play or the commission of a crime, and/or evidence of the child’s current location.”







Inside the storage unit, officers found bikes, a scooter, winter clothing, a photo album and blanket with pictures of JJ and Tylee, sports equipment, a backpack with JJ’s initials, and a jersey with Colby Ryan’s (Daybell’s oldest son) name on it.

Employees with Self Storage Plus said Daybell’s credit card began declining for rent payment in January. They said they have tried to reach her multiple times, but have been unsuccessful.

Due to the lack of payment, the storage unit and all of its contents are considered abandoned. East Idaho News reported the items are being held at the business pending the outcome of a police investigation but will ultimately be returned to extended family members.

On January 25th, the Kauai Police Department along with authorities from Idaho and the FBI tracked Daybell down in Hawaii with her husband, Chad, who has ties to Utah. She was served with a notice to produce JJ and Tylee to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Rexburg Police Department in five days.

JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock filed for guardianship of him the day before the deadline. Daybell ultimately failed to produce her children to Idaho authorities.

According to a copy of the Child Protection Order obtained by East Idaho News, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has until February 10th to deliver their report to a judge, who may issue a warrant for Daybell’s arrest as she faces charges of “contempt of court.”

