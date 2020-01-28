Mother of missing Idaho children located in Hawaii, ordered to surrender children

LIHU’E, Hawaii (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement from East Idaho, the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i, and federal agencies have located and served two search warrants to the mother of two missing Idaho children and her new husband.

Investigators said since the children’s disappearance four months ago, the couple has misled police on their whereabouts, been uncooperative with the investigation, and left the state of Idaho where they were living.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck said in a Facebook post. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”







According to East Idaho News, Lori and Chad Daybell were pulled over by Kaua’i Police around 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday as they were driving in an SUV along the Kuhio Highway. They were served with a search warrant for their vehicle, which was seized shortly after they entered the parking lot of the Kauai Beach Resort. A second search warrant was executed at the Daybells’ townhome in Princeville, Hawaii.





Law enforcement said the Daybells have been living inside of a gated community in Hawaii for several months. Lori’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho in September, where their family was living. Investigators said Lori and Chad refused to tell them where their children are and have lied to police about their whereabouts. The deaths of their former spouses are also being investigated, which occurred within a few months span before their marriage.

On January 5th, Lori’s older son, Colby Ryan posted a video to YouTube, pleading his mother to reveal Tylee and JJ’s location.

“I can’t tell you how hurt and frustrated and confused I am about what’s going on,” Colby said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “You have the power to end this. You have an opportunity to put this all to rest.”

Two days after, the biological grandparents of JJ Vallow flew in from Louisiana to Idaho to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the two missing children.

The Daybells were not arrested nor charged at the time their warrants were served on Sunday. Investigators declined to tell East Idaho News what they were searching for or if any evidence was found. However, Lori was reported to gather her belongings from the seized SUV, which included a large amount of cash in a plastic bag.

Reporters with East Idaho News approached the couple with multiple questions in the parking lot of the resort after police released them from the scene. Lori only responded to one.

“There’s people around the country, praying for your children, praying for you guys. Why don’t you give us answers?” asked East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton.

“That’s great,” responded Lori Daybell.

East Idaho News reported a child protection order on behalf of JJ and Tylee was also filed Saturday. Although details of child protection actions are normally confidential, the prosecutor’s office said they obtained a court order to allow them to admit to the existence of the document and disclose details about it.

Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood said in a news release that Chad was with her when the order was given to them, but that neither of the children were with the parents. Furthermore, authorities say there is no evidence Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii.

The order requires Lori physically produce Tylee and Joshua to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order.

The Kaua‘i Police Department served Lori the order in the city of Princeville on the island of Kaua‘i, Hawaii. Failure to comply with this order may subject Lori to civil or criminal contempt of court, according to a news release.

The Madison County prosecutor is expected to release more information about what’s next in the case.

