SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On April 13 at 11:00 a.m. the first mom and baby to undergo in-utero fetal surgery in Utah will reunite with their caregivers who performed the life-saving procedure.

Authorities with Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and University of Utah Health will celebrate the success of this medical milestone one year after the operation.

This complex surgery is only available at a few hospitals across the nation, now counting Utah Fetal Center.

The procedure has been deemed a game-changer in medical care that can help to ensure improved health in newborns.