‘Most anticipated ski season’ starts this weekend with many new safety regulations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s being called the most anticipated ski and snowboard season.

However, resorts are operating with new procedures to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The snow must go on for ski resorts in Utah.

“We were really lucky because mother nature has delivered this early November,” said Park City Resort’s communication manager Jessica Miller.

Mother Nature has already delightfully delivered more than 20 inches of snow to Park City Mountain.

“Our goal is to open and to stay open,” said Miller.

Park City resort opens this weekend along with three others. All of them are working together to protect their guests in the form of masks, which must be worn in public places at all times; physical distancing happening on the ski lifts and throughout the resort.

“We want to be open all season long and that’s going to entail us to be vigilant,” said Miller.” We are really all in this together.”

Miller said the safety guidelines are based on government regulations. Also, reservations are needed to hit the slopes this year. Miller said it’s not snow bad.

“We are really lucky we operate outdoors,” said Miller. “People can distance. You can ski and snowboard and be outside, so we are feeling really good about the conditions on the mountain.”

Miller added for a peak experience people need to prepare for the trip. Capacity will be monitored and wait times will be longer.

“It’s up to all of us to do our part to have a successful season,” said Miller.

“This just doesn’t apply to skiing,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Swaminathan.

He said the risk of contracting COVID is lower outdoors, but that doesn’t mean to let your guard down.

“There is no such thing as perfectly safe and definitely bad,” said Swaminathan. “Everything is a continuum of risk.”