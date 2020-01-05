Morning crash sends 3 to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just before 7:30 a.m. this morning a Tesla ran a red light on North Temple and 900 West and hit another car. Three people were critically hurt in the accident.

Detective Greg Wilking of the SLCPD said the three people are in extremely serious condition.

The Tesla hit with such force, witnesses at the scene reported having to get out of the way of flying parts.

The crash became more complicated as the Tesla’s batteries exploded. The Salt Lake Fire Department’s Haz Mat Team handled the burning batteries.





Accident Scene Photos and Video Courtesy Steven Rivera

This story will be updated as more information comes in about the people hurt in the crash.