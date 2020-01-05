Morning crash sends 3 to the hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just before 7:30 a.m. this morning a Tesla ran a red light on North Temple and 900 West and hit another car. Three people were critically hurt in the accident.

Detective Greg Wilking of the SLCPD said the three people are in extremely serious condition.

The Tesla hit with such force, witnesses at the scene reported having to get out of the way of flying parts.

The crash became more complicated as the Tesla’s batteries exploded. The Salt Lake Fire Department’s Haz Mat Team handled the burning batteries.

Accident Scene Photos and Video Courtesy Steven Rivera

This story will be updated as more information comes in about the people hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"

Elmira teenager saves man from burning car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elmira teenager saves man from burning car"

911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire"

Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive"

SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC school district considering late start time for high schools"

Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population"
More Video News

Don't Miss