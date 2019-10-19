Morgan and Roy police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy City Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are working together to identify two burglary suspects.
Morgan County officials say the two suspects were involved in a vehicle burglary out of Morgan County and fraud in Roy.
If you have any information contact Detective Christensen at 801-845-4053.
