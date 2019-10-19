Morgan and Roy police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy City Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are working together to identify two burglary suspects.

  • Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Morgan County officials say the two suspects were involved in a vehicle burglary out of Morgan County and fraud in Roy.

HELP: Our office is working with Roy City Police Department and we need your help in identifying these two individuals….

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Utah on Thursday, October 17, 2019

If you have any information contact Detective Christensen at 801-845-4053.

