More travelers expected in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More people are traveling to Utah to get together with families, take vacations, and explore our outdoors.

Salt Lake City International Airport expects to see 20,000 people fly through the front doors this weekend.

SLC International Delta Flight

“I think we are feeling pretty safe about everything,” says Dr. Melina Jampolis.

The doctor came in with her family of ski racers from Burbank to hit Deer Valley.

“We are excited to be here, we are excited to be here for skiing,” she says.

Another pair of skiers, Ray Koch and Adeline Pollock came from northern California to experience Snowbird. They’re also getting to see their grandchild for the first time.

“We had the vaccine,” says Ray Koch from Northern California. “So we are pretty comfortable with it.”

South Carolina’s Ashley and Liza Goodlett say they’ll wear their masks and social distance, but plan to experience Park City.

When ABC4’s Jason Nguyen asked, “Are you worried about the virus at all?” Ashley Goodlett responded “No.”

Liza Goodlett added, “Not outside, not on the mountain. They are really great there about making you wear masks, and you know trying to stay six feet apart if you’re not traveling with those people or family, when you’re outside you know, breathe in the fresh air.”

SLC International

All of the travelers say looser restrictions and vaccines allow them to feel more comfortable visiting our state.

Dr. Jampolis adds, “I think once you are vaccinated the chance, even if you do get it, it’s a much milder case.”

Locally, doctors say visitors coming here should keep to their small groups, remember to wash hands, and use hand sanitizer if you’re out and about.