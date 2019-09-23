More Than Pink Walk for survivors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – People gathered at Liberty Park Saturday for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

Attendees walked to honor survivors and those who have lost their lives to cancer.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is held to raise funds for research and fund care for those living with breast cancer.

Mother and daughter duo, Heidi and Maggie Westfall, say they walk to tell their story as survivors.

Thanks to the funds raised, every day Komen is funding cutting-edge breast cancer research and working to support people in Utah.

If you would like to participate in the walk, form a team or any other information, it can be found here.

