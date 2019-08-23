More Than Pink Walk celebrates cancer survivors

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s a statistic that fuels the efforts at organizations like Komen Utah, the local chapter of the Susan. G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Linda Spira, Community Development Manager for Komen Utah, is recruiting volunteers and participants for this year’s 2019 More Than Pink Walk, benefiting Komen Utah and the organization’s efforts to support Utahns with breast cancer and raise money to fund research.

The More Than Pink Walk 2019 is on Saturday September 28 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. You can learn more about Komen Utah and The More Than Pink Walk online at KomenUtah.org. ABC4 News Chief Medical Correspondent and Good Things Utah Host, Surae Chinn is serving as an emcee along with Jon Watkins from Broadway Media’s The Mix 105.1 FM.

Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the Opening Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.

The walk celebrates survivors, honors and recognizes those who have lost their fight against breast cancer and thanks those who support the efforts to find a cure and support those with cancer. There’s laughter and there are tears. Many participants form teams to walk together, some in fun, crazy costumes. Spira says it’s one of the primary fundraising events of the year for her organization and the money is put to great use supporting breast cancer patients in Utah.

One of Komen Utah’s biggest supporters is Anna Marie Green, coordinator of the Great Salt Lake Bowl For The Cure, an annual bowling event that raised nearly $40,000 this year for Komen Utah. Green says she’s passionate about the cause because it touched her life personally when a friend of hers was diagnosed with breast cancer and fought hard to beat it.