Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard’s Mobile Testing Team has tested more than 700 Utah National Guard Soldiers and Airmen for COVID-19.

The tests have been administered to Utah National Guard members who had responded to civil unrest in Salt Lake City on June 7, 2020.

According to the Utah National Guard, soldiers were activated to Salt Lake City to support civil authorities in protecting life, preserving property, and restoring peace.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the nature of the protests, soldiers were tested for COVID-19 due to a possible increase of exposure.

“With the protests, it brings a lot of people that might be exposed all together in one footprint. What it does, is it potentially exposes our troops,” said Tech. Sgt. Erik Bornemier, a member of the 151st Medical Group, Utah Air National Guard, who serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the MTT.

“Our goal here is to test our troops and to make sure they are kept safe and healthy,” Bornemier added. “If we do have people who test positive for COVID-19, it gives us knowledge and ability to take action and make sure they’re protected and their family is protected.”

Bornemeier said they have conducted more than 15,000 tests in Utah, and haven’t had one test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist took to social media advising protesters to follow simple tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Plan to protest? Here are tips to be safe and reduce the risk of spreading #COVID19

*Wear a face covering

*Wear eye protection

*Stay hydrated

*Use hand sanitizer

*Don't yell; use signs & noise makers instead

*Stick to a small group

*Keep 6 feet from other groups

*Stay home if ill — Dr. Angela Dunn (@DrAngelaCDunn) June 5, 2020

According to the Utah COVID-19 Community Taskforce, Utah has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. They say the spike isn’t explained by more testing or just one outbreak and add eased restrictions don’t cause increased cases alone but that our actions cause COVID-19 to spread.

“It’s up to all of us as individuals to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Utah,” says Dr. Dunn.