More than 200 aftershocks since 5.7 Magna Earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – (ABC4 News) Salt Lake County continues to shake following the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Magna area and beyond.
Wednesday’s earthquake struck just after 7 a.m. and since that event, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations counted more than 200 aftershocks.
Related: 212 aftershocks reported since Wednesday’s earthquake in Magna
The strongest aftershocks were registered following the mainshock. There were two 4.6 aftershocks Wednesday, the first hit at 8:02 a.m. and the second stuck at 1:12 p.m. The strongest and most recent quake struck Saturday morning just after 3 a.m. The 2.9 temblor was centered one mile east of Saltair.
Another aftershock was recorded late Saturday morning at 3.4 near Magna Utah, according to officials.
