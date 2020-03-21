More than 200 aftershocks since 5.7 Magna Earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – (ABC4 News) Salt Lake County continues to shake following the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Magna area and beyond.

Wednesday’s earthquake struck just after 7 a.m. and since that event, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations counted more than 200 aftershocks.

The strongest aftershocks were registered following the mainshock. There were two 4.6 aftershocks Wednesday, the first hit at 8:02 a.m. and the second stuck at 1:12 p.m. The strongest and most recent quake struck Saturday morning just after 3 a.m. The 2.9 temblor was centered one mile east of Saltair.

Another aftershock was recorded late Saturday morning at 3.4 near Magna Utah, according to officials.

