SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Winter has made its long waited return to the Beehive State.



Thursday brought healthy snow to southern Utah, and on Friday the healthy snow will be found in the northern half of the state. After snow showers in the morning, we’ll continue to see scattered snow showers in northern Utah through this afternoon before winding down this evening. There’s a chance we see some showers make it south of I-70, but showers in southern Utah are likely to be isolated in nature.

We have winter weather advisories posted from the northern down to the central mountains, including the Wasatch, Western Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and the central mountains. The advisory will continue until 11 p.m. as 4-12 inches of snow looks to be achievable with locally higher amounts possible, like in the upper cottonwoods.

There’s also a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 p.m. for the Wasatch Front and Tooele/Rush Valleys. One to 4 inches look likely with up to 6 inches being possible on the benches. While it might not be a ton of snow, it will likely cause issues on the road, especially through the afternoon.



Along the Wasatch Front from northern Utah County north through eastern Box Elder County, periods of heavy road snow will be possible, along with the Wasatch Mountains. Moderate road impacts with periods of road snow/slush will also be possible along most of the I-15 corridor, potentially as far south as Cedar City.

Outside of any snow on Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy up north and partly cloudy down south. Daytime highs will run in the 20s and 30s throughout northern Utah with 30s and 40s in southern Utah. By Friday night, the chance of snow will wind down as it turns cold. Just about everyone will see a low either in the teens or twenties, even St. George.

The first half of Saturday looks to be quiet and chilly with a decent amount of cloud coverage. The calm won’t last long though as our next storm will drop in by the second half Saturday into Sunday.



With cold air in place, the weekend storm will bring the potential of widespread wet weather across the state with mainly snow showers. Even in St. George where wet weather is likely to start as rain, we could see a changeover to snow. While St. George won’t see snow stick; the upper elevations of Washington County could see a skiff of snow. Accumulations look healthy for the northern and central part of the state, especially for the mountains. Not only will we see widespread moisture, but temperatures will also drop even more with highs expected to range mainly in the 20s and 30s for most.

When it comes to accumulations, we could add another few inches plus for our valleys and likely another half a foot plus in the mountains with a chance some resorts pick up over a foot! There are already winter storm watches posted for this weekend’s storm.

Skies will again calm from Sunday night into early Monday resulting in a cold and quiet start to the workweek. As will be the case in the next 24 hours though, any calm conditions won’t be sticking around. Our active weather is expected to continue with what could be a couple more storms dropping in from the middle of next week into next weekend.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!