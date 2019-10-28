More snow and record breaking cold to close out October

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It’s still October. but wintry weather has made its presence known throughout the state. Snow showers encompassed Northern Utah and parts of SE Utah Sunday, with some windy conditions in Washington County. Snow totals were higher in places like Woodland Hills and Payson.

The next layer of our weather pattern is a cold one for Halloween week. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s along the Wasatch Front making for a cold start to the end of October.

Monday will bring sunshine and stable air, but the frigid temperatures will linger with highs staying in the 30s. Monday is more of a buffer day in between storms, because on Tuesday we get another serious shot of arctic ir as another cold front sweeps through the state. As of publishing Sunday night, the storm does not have a tremendous amount of moisture, yet the strength of the front will allow again, for snow showers for Northern and Central Utah.

Once the moisture moves on, a harsh snap of cold will lag behind with the coldest foretasted temperatures ever in the month of October. The weather pattern promised to bring record breaking cold to different parts of the Wasatch Front. It will be a frigid week of lows, with teens making an appearance in Salt Lake City before we even hit November.

Many are concerned heading into Halloween, and trick-or-treaters will fave frosty conditions. Highs on Halloween will reach for the low 40s, but while crowds hit the streets, it will be dry, but cold with numbers sinking into the 30s and 20s.

For weather updates and the timeline on the next storm, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

