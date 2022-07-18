CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released after a deadly Utah State University (USU) plane crash killed two people on June 24.

The two victims killed during that crash have been identified as USU flight instructor Blake Shumway and USU aviation student Michael Carpenter.

Shumway was a certified flight instructor who had worked for USU Aviation since September 2021. Carpenter was a student majoring in aviation technology/professional pilot and scheduled to graduate in Fall 2022.

The Cessna 152 plane was discovered between Mendon and Wellsville in Cache County around 9 a.m.

According to a new report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the purpose of the flight that morning was to conduct spin training.

The Aviation Accident Preliminary Report says the airplane departed Logan-Cache Airport and headed to an aviation practice area about ten nautical miles southwest of the airport.

The pilot and student flew around the area for about 30 minutes before the deadly collision.

Authorities gathered surveillance video footage of the sequence being practiced moments before the crash. According to the report, the plane was in a “fully developed spin prior to impacting terrain.”

Investigators say the airplane collided with terrain in a “nose-down” direction. The impact caused the propeller hub with both propeller blades attached to separate from the propeller flange. The left and right wings were “compressed forward toward the engine, emanating at the wing roots,” and “the nose landing gear collapsed and folded aft, underneath the cabin seats.”

The wreckage was discovered lying on an upward-sloping terrain located among an agricultural area.

“We are devastated by this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of members in our USU community,” said USU President Noelle E. Cockett. “Every student and employee is part of our Aggie family, and we know many individuals will feel this loss deeply.”