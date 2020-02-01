Month-long challenge encourages Utahns to reduce vehicle emissions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s time to clear the air.

Friday marked the start of the 11th annual “Clear the Air” challenge in Salt Lake City.  

 The challenge is a month-long competition to encourage Utahns to reduce car emissions.

Officials say transmission emissions are responsible for almost 50 percent of the pollutants that make up Utah’s poor air quality.

They say ways to reduce emissions include carpooling, using public transit, walking or riding a bike.

“We know that mobile emissions are our largest contributor to our air quality problem. So this allows people to identify where their mobile emissions are, and track them, and find ways to reduce them,” said Thom Carter, UCAIR executive director.

So far, 5,000 tons of emissions have been reduced since the start of the challenge in 2009.

Learn more at ClearTheAirChallenge.org.

