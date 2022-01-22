Monster Beverage Corporation adds beers and hard seltzers to product list in 2022

CORONA, Calif. (ABC4) – As of Jan. 13, Monster Beverage Corporation has announced that they have entered into an agreement with CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC to buy out their business for a total of $330 million in cash.

CANarchy is a distributive collective of independent breweries dedicated to bringing quality and innovative flavors to both beer and hard seltzer drinkers alike.

“This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector,” said Monster’s Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Hilton Schlosberg. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.”

Some of the breweries Monster Beverage will be adopting products from following the transaction include Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Wasatch, and Squatters. The contract does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants.

The deal is set to close within the first calendar quarter of 2022. Both Monster’s organizational structure, as well as the products the brand currently offers, will remain unchanged. Similarly, CANarchy will continue to operate independently.

“The addition of CANarchy and its brands to the Monster beverage portfolio represents an excellent opportunity to further grow our already robust product offerings,” added Monster’s Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Rodney Sacks. “We are excited to build and expand upon CANarchy’s existing brands with innovative new products.”