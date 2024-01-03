SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse in Sevier County where nearly 50 church members were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning on New Years Eve did not have carbon monoxide detectors, according to the Utah State Fire Marshal.

“Not all public buildings are required to have carbon monoxide detectors,” Fire Marshall Ted Black said.

Black said that Utah state policy requires buildings to be in compliance with the code that was in place when they were built. He said some of the main reasons why these codes aren’t updated are related to cost and labor.

“We want people to be comfortable in the environments that they’re in, we want people to be safe, but we also don’t want people to spend money unnecessarily,” he said. “We don’t run out and start changing codes because of a single incident.”

West Valley City’s Brandon Glines installs carbon monoxide detectors for a living. He said that all buildings should have them.

“I think that it’s super, super important to make sure that we are tracking this and being sure that everybody is okay,” he said.

Glines also said carbon monoxide detectors are cheap and easy to install.

“You can’t put a price on safety,” he said. “It’s a fairly inexpensive option.”

Black said what happened in Monroe is rare, but reports show it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

In 2019, a carbon monoxide leak at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse in Provo sent 59 people to the hospital. That building, the state reported, also did not have a carbon monoxide detector.

Black estimates there are tens of thousands of buildings across the state that don’t have these detectors.

He said updating state policy isn’t out of the question, but first they have to wait for reports from last weekend’s investigation.

“Until we know exactly what happened, how it is to be corrected, and what measures take place, we really can’t do anything,” he said.

Black said he does not have an estimate on when they’ll get those reports back.