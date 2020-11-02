600k ballots in Utah unaccounted for, thousands expected to be mailed by end of day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Monday is the final day to vote by mail in Utah. The state elections director is asking folks to either drop ballots at an official drop box or bring your ballot into the post office to ensure it’s postmarked by Monday, November 2nd.

“We have had higher voter turnout than we have had in previous elections,” Elections Director Justin Lee said.

Lee says while a majority of people have already voted there are about 600,000 ballots unaccounted for.



“A lot of people we have already had about a million people cast their ballots and most of those are through the mail- about 98% of people voting by mail so we expect that to continue today,” Lee said.

In Weber County, officials working over time when receiving a record high number of mail in ballots. Already on pace to have more mail in ballots than the 2016 election.

“It is going to be a heavy election which it should be,” Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch said.

People can vote in person on Tuesday although it is not preferred.

“Only go to the polls if you lost your ballot and need some help,” Lee said.

Weber County Election officials say the pandemic is impacting in-person voting.

“If you go to vote in person you will check in and we will hand you the exact same paper ballot we mailed to you, give you an envelope and ask you to go fill it out in your car and drop it off in a drop box,” Hatch said.

And because of the pandemic, there are fewer poll workers in Weber County.

“We are losing about 15 to 20% of our poll workers so far who have either been exposed or who have contracted COVID,” Hatch said.

Again, as long as ballots are postmarked by Monday- they will be counted as long as they arrive before the end of a two-week canvass period.

