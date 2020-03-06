Mom of 2 missing kids booked into Idaho jail

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) — A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter was booked into an Idaho jail Thursday.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Madison County, Idaho.

The children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, vanished in September. The last sighting of Tylee with her mother was September 8 at Yellowstone National Park. The FBI is now releasing photos of the family from that day and asking anyone who has more images to send them to investigators.

She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday. Daybell’s hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: